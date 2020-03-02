Pay Rs 40.84 lakh to accident victim: Tribunal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six years after a car hit a 31-year-old woman, in which she sustained grievous injuries, a motor accident claims tribunal has directed a private insurance firm to pay her a compensation of nearly Rs 41 lakh.

In her petition, R Sirisha of Velachery submitted she was travelling in a car on December 26, 2013 on Velachery-Taramani 100-feet road. Near Tansi Nagar, a car coming from the opposite direction hit her vehicle.

Denying the allegations, counsel for Reliance General Insurance Company submitted that the petitioner drove the car in a rash manner.

The motor accident claims tribunal, presided by V Sutha, observed that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving by the driver of the other car and directed the insurance company to pay Rs 40.84 lakh as compensation to the petitioner.