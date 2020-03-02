Problem of plenty: straw finds very few takers in Thanjavur

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Samba paddy farmers are complaining about the loss of revenue this year as there are only a few takers for straw. Even those who come to buy straw offer very low price, they say. Samba and thalady paddy have been cultivated in 1.35 lakh hectares in Thanjavur. Of this so far, 1.15 lakh hectares have been harvested.

Meanwhile, there has been reduced demand for straw from other districts, which has hit the revenue of farmers got from the byproduct.

Drop in price

“Farmers used to get at least Rs 80 to Rs 100 per roll of straw. During last Kuruvai season, a roll of straw easily fetched Rs 100. There would be 30 bundles/rolls of paddy straw in an acre of paddy field and the farmers used to get at least Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per acre,” said S Sivakumar, a farmer from Manathidal.

“However, this season, farmers are getting only around Rs 30 to Rs 40 per bundle. There are only a handful of buyers even at this rate,” he added. Sivarasu, a farmer in Tirukkattupalli, recalled that farmers used to come to fields with machines and lorries to bundle the straw roll/bundles.

Paddy straw is purchased by traders mostly from Salem and Namakkal districts. The straw from Kuruvai harvest is used for mushroom cultivation, while that from samba season is used as dry fodder. “As the stover (straw) of the maize crop is currently available and paddy straw can be stocked for future sales, traders offer a low price,” opined Sivarasu.

Straw burnt, next cultivation taken up

As there were no takers of straw, some farmers burnt them in their fields itself. “It is high-time for raising sesame and hence some farmers in Orathanadu area burnt their straw. Also, as straw is more than sufficient for the cattle they own, farmers decided to burn them,” said R Sukumaran, a farmer from Kakkarai.