Tamil Nadu

Tiruchiites eye water purifiers as option

With 23 packaged drinking water plants out of the 31 in the district sealed for violations, the city is staring at drinking water scarcity.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:50 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With 23 packaged drinking water plants out of the 31 in the district sealed for violations, the city is staring at drinking water scarcity.

Residents and traders, eatery owners in particular, on Sunday started chasing suppliers for water cans as packaged drinking water firms across the State continued their strike for the fourth day. The association heads are likely to meet Municipal Administration minister, SP Velumani on Monday.

“All of a sudden several packaged drinking water plants have been closed. While we understand they were operating without permission, the development is having an adverse impact on the supply side as several households are dependent on the cans for cooking and drinking needs. We are looking all around the city in the hope of finding water can,” said Ramachandran, a resident.

While some residents managed to stock cans, many are looking at water purifiers as the alternative if the situation does not improve soon.  “For now, we have stock of cans and it can serve us for two-three days. If the situation continues for more than that we will have to look at installing water purifiers, which are expensive”, said, Shanmugam.

Distributors and retailers, however, said time should be given to bottling units to abide by regulations.

Jayakumar, a distributor said, “Our livelihood is hit and how can we take care of our families? The notice should have been given for the manufacturers to fall in line. Hope the government intervenes and provides relief.”

TAGS
packaged drinking water drinking water scarcity water purifiers
