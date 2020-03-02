Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt making efforts to retrieve Katchatheevu: CM Palaniswami

This includes the Thamirabarani Additional Combined Drinking Water Project worth Rs 444 crore that will provide water for Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar and Sattur regions. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami with Union Minister Harsh Vardhan at the ‘bhoomi pooja’ for the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar on Sunday

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the State government is following the footsteps of late CM J Jayalalithaa and is making efforts to retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka.

He was speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremonies of government medical colleges in Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar. Praising the Central government, Palaniswami said that Tamil Nadu is the only state to get 11 new medical colleges. He also said that Ramanathapuram district was created due to the efforts taken by former chief minister MG Ramachandran. 

Taking on the Opposition, the CM said that a few political parties have been spreading rumours among the members of the minority communities, and that his government will always protect the welfare of minorities in the State.

Cracker crisis
Speaking at Virudhunagar, Palaniswami said that when the firecracker industry was facing crisis, the Tamil Nadu government stood with the businesses and appealed for them in the Supreme Court. “This government will always protect the welfare of the workers in this industry,” he said. He also laid the foundation stones for nine welfare schemes worth Rs 448.76 crore.

DMK can’t emulate us: OPS
This includes the Thamirabarani Additional Combined Drinking Water Project worth Rs 444 crore that will provide water for Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar and Sattur regions. He also inaugurated 25 new government buildings built at a cost of around Rs 253.91 crore and distributed welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 47.28 crore to 22,350 beneficiaries.  Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that DMK would not be able to emulate AIADMK in implementing the welfare schemes. “Stalin cannot appreciate or even recognise what we are doing for the people. His eyes are fixed only on power, and is behaving like an enemy to the welfare of the people,” he said in Virudhunagar.

Health Minister Vijaya Baskar, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju, Ministers KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and other ministers, district collectors Veera Raghav Rao, R Kannan and other officials were present on the occasion.Palaniswami said that DMK had implemented National Population Register during Congress rule in the Centre and the party at that time had introduced it in the State as well. Enough clarifications given in this regard, the chief minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami Katchatheevu
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp