1st year MBBS students yet to be allotted registration numbers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even seven months after admission, MBBS students of 2019-20 batch in Tamil Nadu are yet to be allotted registration numbers thanks to the NEET impersonation scam. Following the controversy, the administration of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University has decided to wait for the clearance report from police before assigning permanent register numbers to the newly admitted medical students. Instead, the varsity has decided to allot a ‘provisional registration number’ to each student.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Dr Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said, “The registration number will be given based on the outcome of the investigations and court’s verdict. If we allot registration numbers now, it may become a problem since we don’t have clearance from police.”



Almost all medical colleges in the state are affiliated to the university. The V-C said the exams for first year students will take place in August, as per schedule. “After the graduation day (on Thursday), we will start the process of giving provisional registration number to students,” Dr Sudha said.