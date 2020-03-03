Home States Tamil Nadu

After tusker, electric fence snaps life of youngster in Vellore

Police sources said Mahadevan went to his land in the early hours and found Santhosh Kumar lying dead. Following information, police reached the spot and retrieved the body.
 

 An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted while he was playing near his house after he came in contact with a live wire in Sriram village at 42 Mauza locality here on Tuesday.

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Close on the heels of a tusker killed in electrocution, a young man died after coming into contact with an electrified fence erected illegally in a farmland at Pallikuppam village near Gudiyattam in Vellore district.

20-year-old S Santhosh Kumar of Poomalai village at Pillayarkuppam was found dead at the land owned by D Mahadevan early on Tuesday.

Police sources said Mahadevan went to his land in the early hours and found Santhosh Kumar lying dead. Following information, police reached the spot and retrieved the body.

ALSO READ: Straying tusker electrocuted, buried in farm

Mahadevan had cultivated sugarcane and groundnut crops in his two-acre land, and erected an electric fence around the land illegally to prevent wild animals from damaging the crops, the sources said.

Santhosh Kumar, unaware of the electric fences, presumably walked in the land at night, before being electrocuted.

Pallikonda police sent the body to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkambarai here for autopsy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), N Balakrishnan told Express, "We have begun the investigation to ascertain how the deceased came into contact with the fence and what for he had gone there."

The police had secured the landowner, Mahadevan, and a case was registered following a complaint lodged by the Santhosh Kumar's father, Saravanan.

It may be noted that a twenty-year-old male tusker was electrocuted to death in a farmland in Gudiyatham on Sunday when it came into contact with electrified fencing in farmland.

