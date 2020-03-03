Don't fall prey to rumours on CAA, NPR, NRC: Tamil Nadu CM to Muslims

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday asked Muslims not to fall prey to rumours over CAA, NPR and NRC, saying the AIADMK government always stood by them.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister by several Muslim organisations led by united Jamaat at the airport here, the minority commnity asked Palaniswami to prevail upon the Centre about its apprehension over the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

Accepting the memorandum, Palanisamy told them there was no need for the Muslim community to fear the CAA and that the AIADMK government always stood by them.

Asking them not to fall prey to rumours, he said the state government had already made its stand clear on the issue.

The memorandum said there was a fear among the people of the country, particularly the minorities, about the NPR which has "many apprehensive" issues.

The members of the Muslim organisations said that since some states were not implementing the NPR, Tamil Nadu government should follow suit and pass a resolution in the state assembly.

The memorandum said the community wanted to implement the census as was done in 2010, since seeking the details of parents, information about birth and passport, would lead to "unnecessary problems".

The organisations also requested the chief minister to prevail upon the Centre about the apprehension expressed by the community.