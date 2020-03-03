Home States Tamil Nadu

Fed up with ‘torture’ by son, elderly couple in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur seeks mercy killing

An elderly couple sought Tirupur Collector's permission for mercy killing, stating that they are unable to face torture at the hands of their son.

Euthanasia, Mercy killing

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: An elderly couple sought Tirupur Collector’s permission for mercy killing, stating that they are unable to face torture at the hands of their son.

The couple said they are forced to live without power connection and aren’t allowed to collect drinking water, after submitting their petition during the grievance meeting. 

Speaking to media, Chenniyappan (85) said, “I along with my wife Karunaiyammal (65) live on Tirupur Main Road in Palladam.

While my daughter is married, I live with my son Palanisamy. Due to various reasons, my son and daughter-in-law are causing immeasurable mental and physical pain to me and my wife. Unable to yield to their pressure, I gave ownership of some properties to my son.” I live in another portion of their house. But he abuses didn’t stop, he said.

“After he physically tortured me, I once filed a complaint with the Tirupur (Palladam) police.

He remained silent for a brief period after police inquiry. But, after sometime, he started verbally abusing me. Once, when we were walking on the road, a biker hit me and I fell down. When people nearby came to my aid, my son stopped everyone from helping me and hurled verbal abuse towards the crowd, which then moved away,” he added.

Chenniyappan said he was then taken to government Palladam hospital where he was treated for leg fracture for two months.

“He has now disconnected power connection to my house and doesn’t allow us to collect drinking water. Despite, submitting several petitions to Tirupur Collector, no action was taken. So, I and along with my wife are seeking permission for mercy killing,” the octogenarian stated.

