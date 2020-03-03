Funds crunch hampering railway recruitments

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi-Tiruvarur (Train No. 06847/06848) passenger has once again been extended for three months. The decision has disappointed passengers who were expecting a regular service in the section for long.

The DEMU train takes about six hours to cover 150 km due to the shortage of gatekeepers. “Though we are happy with the decision to extend the service up to May 31, we want more trains, especially express trains, in our route. Gatekeeper appointments should be expedited,” said V Viveganantham, secretary, Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passenger Welfare Association.

Around 39 gatekeepers were recently appointed in the route, but it addresses only half of the problem “There are 72 level crossing on the route. Each gate needs a minimum of three gatekeepers in shifts. Regular services can resume only if we have the full strength,” said an official in the Tiruchy division.

Sources said gatekeeper appointments are at a snail’s pace because the division has not been sanctioned sufficient funds. “Even if the division takes gatekeepers on contract, it has to ensure there are enough funds to pay them,” a source said.

Interestingly, Tiruvarur Rail Users Committee (TRC) on Sunday commemorated the service allotment of Mannai Express to Tiruvarur like a birthday celebration.

But even during this celebration, the Tiruvaru-Karaikkudi route issue was a killjoy. “The Mannargudi-Chennai Mannai Express (Train No. 16180) started service in 2011. It started service on our route on March 1, 2018, so we decided to celebrate like it is a birthday. Though we are happy with this train, the Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi service continues to be a disappointment. We hope Railways would soon resume regular service on the route,” said B Bhaskaran, TRC general secretary.