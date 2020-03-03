Home States Tamil Nadu

Funds crunch hampering railway recruitments

The Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi-Tiruvarur (Train No. 06847/06848) passenger has once again been extended for three months.

Published: 03rd March 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi-Tiruvarur (Train No. 06847/06848) passenger has once again been extended for three months. The decision has disappointed passengers who were expecting a regular service in the section for long.

The DEMU train takes about six hours to cover 150 km due to the shortage of gatekeepers. “Though we are happy with the decision to extend the service up to May 31, we want more trains, especially express trains, in our route. Gatekeeper appointments should be expedited,” said V Viveganantham, secretary, Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passenger Welfare Association.

Around 39 gatekeepers were recently appointed in the route, but it addresses only half of the problem “There are 72 level crossing on the route. Each gate needs a minimum of three gatekeepers in shifts. Regular services can resume only if we have the full strength,” said an official in the Tiruchy division.

Sources said gatekeeper appointments are at a snail’s pace because the division has not been sanctioned sufficient funds. “Even if the division takes gatekeepers on contract, it has to ensure there are enough funds to pay them,” a source said.

Interestingly, Tiruvarur Rail Users Committee (TRC) on Sunday commemorated the service allotment of Mannai Express to Tiruvarur like a birthday celebration.

But even during this celebration, the Tiruvaru-Karaikkudi route issue was a killjoy. “The Mannargudi-Chennai Mannai Express (Train No. 16180) started service in 2011. It started service on our route on March 1, 2018, so we decided to celebrate like it is a birthday. Though we are happy with this train, the Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi service continues to be a disappointment. We hope Railways would soon resume regular service on the route,” said B Bhaskaran, TRC general secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruvarur-Karaikkudi-Tiruvarur passenger DEMU train
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp