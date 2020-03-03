Karur cops throw baby shower for colleague

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Have you ever seen a baby shower at a police station? On Saturday, a police constable received a wonderful surprise when her colleagues threw a baby shower for her inside the police station. Malarvizhi of Kadavur, Head Constable at Palaviduthi police station is expecting a child. In spite of being pregnant, Malarvizhi has been working tirelessly without taking a day-off.

As a token of gratitude, Palaviduthi Police Station Inspector Annam planned a surprise baby shower event inside the police station on Saturday. To celebrate her first steps into motherhood, Malarvizhi was gifted new sarees, bangles, flowers and sweets by colleagues.

Speaking to TNIE, inspector Annam said, “Due to our round-the-clock duty, we do not get to attend any family events. Everyone at our police station is like a family member, so we decided to organize a baby shower for Malarvizhi here. When I was working in Krishnagiri in 2007, the police officials there conducted a baby shower for me. We are just following that tradition.” Photos of the baby shower went viral after they were shared on the social networking platforms of Karur Police. The people of Palaviduthi applauded the heart-warming gesture of the police officials.

Token of gratitude

In spite of being pregnant, Malarvizhi has been working tirelessly without taking a day-off. As a token of gratitude, Inspector Annam planned a surprise baby shower inside the police station on Saturday