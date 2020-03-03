Home States Tamil Nadu

Mid-sea accident as boat drops anchor

When the Karaikal boat suddenly raised the anchor and moved away, it damaged the net and also dragged away fibreglass boats of the Thoduvai fishermen for a few hundred metres.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of fishermen from Thoduvai village in Nagapattinam district and a group from Karaikal got into a verbal duel mid-sea after the mechanised boat of the latter allegedly damaged the net and fibreglass boats of the former. According to sources, a dozen fishermen from Thoduvai were fishing about six nautical miles off the shore in their fibreglass boats around 1 am. A mechanised boat from Karaikal district reportedly dropped anchor nearby, which got entangled in the net of the Thoduvai fishers.

When the Karaikal boat suddenly raised the anchor and moved away, it damaged the net and also dragged away fibreglass boats of the Thoduvai fishermen for a few hundred metres. At least six fibreglass boats hit against one another and were damaged. The Thoduvai fishers had to rip off their net to free themselves, and in the attempt, lost all their catch.When the Thoduvai fishermen confronted the Karaikal fishers, they allegedly threatened them with dire consequences.

On reaching the shore, the Thoduvai fishermen staged a protest. “We cried for help, but they did not bother to stop. We demand strict action against them,” said A Pulavendran, a fisherman from Thoduvai.Speaking to Express, a senior official from the Fisheries Department in Nagapattinam district said, “The mechanised boat is an unregistered one. We will serve notice to the department in Karaikal to initiate action against them.”A senior official from the department in Karaikal said they are investigating the matter. “The fisherman is from Kilinjalmedu village and has said that it was an accident.”

Rs 300 crore aid: HC tells fisheries director to submit details
Chennai : A division bench of the Madras HC on Monday summoned the director of fisheries to appear before it on March 16, and explain whether the State government has received Centre’s `300 crore assistance for rehabilitation of fishermen whose boats were damaged by the Sri Lankan Navy. The bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar was hearing submissions made by J Madana Gopala Rao, counsel for the central government, that `300 crore financial aid was given to the State, under its ‘Blue Revolution - Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries’ scheme. It directed the State to submit clear counter with details of funds received and money spent for rehabilitation.

