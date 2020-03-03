Miscreants snatch cell phone of Puducherry education minister R Kamalakannan during his walk

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Power and Education Minister R Kamalakannan fell victim to theft when his mobile phone was snatched by miscreants on Monday night.

The incident happened when the minister, who hails from Karaikal, was taking a walk after dinner near the guest house he was living near Beach Road.

As he was walking and conversing with a person near the petrol bunk and the police booth adjoining Park guest house at 10.30 p.m, two bike-borne men drove past him snatching the mobile phone from his hand.

He was shocked and before he could note the number plate of the motorbike, they were gone. The cell phone is worth around RS 20,000.

It is normal for the minister when he is in Puducherry, to go out on a motorcycle or take a casual walk without security personnel.

Following the incident, the minister has lodged a complaint with the police. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.