‘Prove impartiality by watching Draupathi’

The opposition leader had shared his opinion on Dhanush-starrer Asuran, a critically-acclaimed film.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Ekathuva Prachara Jamaat President Vellore M Ibrahim on Monday asked DMK President MK Stalin to prove his “impartiality” by watching Draupathi, a Tamil flick that talks about alleged ‘fake love’ cartel, and sharing his opinion on social media. The opposition leader had shared his opinion on Dhanush-starrer Asuran, a critically-acclaimed film.

Ibrahim was here in the city to watch the film, which was heavily criticised for allegedly fanning casteist sentiments. Talking to reporters, Ibrahim said, “Stalin has watched Asuran and commented about it on his social media page. The DMK leader says he is a neutral person, if that is true, he should watch Draupathi and comment about it.” 

Batting for CAA
Denouncing protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Ibrahim said the protesters lacked proper understanding about the legislation. Claiming that none of Indian Muslims would be affected by the law, he said opposition parties, including DMK, VCK and the Congress were gaining political mileage by spreading wrong information about it.

He threw an open challenge to prove CAA is against Indian Muslims.“Some Muslim outfits are protesting against CAA in various parts of the State, including Salem and Chennai, by occupying roads. These protests are triggering violence in the localities,” he said. While the movie Asuran, directed by Vetri Maaran,  lingers around castes allegedly facing suppression in the social ladder, Draupathi puts forth a counter-narrative by delving into alleged ‘fake love’ cartel targeting communities considering themselves as belonging to upper echelons of the society.

