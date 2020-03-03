Salt production begins on time this year

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Salt manufacturers in Vedaranyam have begun production on time this year with hopes of recovering losses incurred last year in the wake of Cyclone Gaja.

Workers have started pumping water into salterns. “I am glad to start on time and have started extracting ‘Ponuppu’ (inaugural salt). Production was less last year due to the delayed start caused by marine clay deposited by Gaja. I hope this year will it be a long season of productivity,” said P Paneerselvam, a 46-year-old salt producer who extracts over four acres in Agasthiyampalli.

Corporates take up 6,000 acres for salt production in Vedaranyam and 3,000 acres are utilised by the small-scale manufacturer in villages such as Agasthiyampallai, Pushkarani, Kailavanampettai, Andarkaadu and Kodiyakadu. Combined, they produce around five lakh metric tonnes of salt every year. In 2019, salt production began around April and May instead of February due to the impact of Cyclone Gaja. It ended in July, instead of October, after producers could not continue due to constant downpours and convectional rains in the second half of the year. Small-scale manufacturers produced less than one lakh metric tonnes compared to two lakh metric tonnes in a productive year.

Many less-privileged salt producers completely missed the season last year as they were unable to clear clay deposits from their salterns for several months.

“I could not get ready with the investment to begin production last year. I ran into debt after the cyclone. I am looking forward to a fresh start this year.

I hope I can clear debts,” said S Sankar, a 35-year-old salt producer in Agasthiyampalli.

The timely start to salt production has also lifted the spirits of daily wage workers who earn their living in the salterns owned by producers. Scraping, shovelling, heaping and loading of salt also took a hit due to the shortened season. These workers are now getting ample employment opportunities. “It was a huge struggle for the past three months without work. It feels good to earn daily again,” said R Rajeshwari, a salt worker from Kodiyakarai.

Small-scale producers are yet to receive any compensation for damages caused by Gaja. Salt commissionerate officials stated payments are still under process.