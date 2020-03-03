Home States Tamil Nadu

Selvaraj’s Rajya Sabha nomination, a game plan by DMK?

The DMK nominating Arunthathiyar as one of its three nominees to Rajya Sabha shines light on its plans to strengthen its position in the western belt of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 03rd March 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The DMK nominating Arunthathiyar as one of its three nominees to Rajya Sabha shines light on its plans to strengthen its position in the western belt of Tamil Nadu. Members of Arunthathiyar community, which is classified as Scheduled Caste, are mostly engaged in low-paying, menial jobs.

Till a decade ago, they were inadequately represented in economic and political domains. But their numerical strength is significant in the western belt when it comes to electoral politics. Arunthathiyars mostly reside in nine districts, including Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Both major Dravidian parties are trying to woo them by meeting their social and political expectations. The community had for long thrown its weight behind MGR and the AIADMK.DMK won them over when in 2009 the government carved out 3% reservation within the SC quota. For the past decade, the community saw upward mobility in education and jobs.

However, their political aspirations are far from reality. Athiyaman, founder president of Arunthathiyar movement - Aathi Thamizhar Peravai - told TNIE, “Our community is inadequately represented politically. 2001 census says there were around 1.5 crore Dalits in TN. Our community would constitute one-third of that.”In this backdrop, Selvaraj’s nomination is seen as DMK’s game plan. “With elections around the corner, DMK wants to strengthen its support in the western belt,”  said a political observer.

Draft roll released
Kumaravel Pandian, DC of city corporation on Monday released the draft roll of 5,759 polling stations across 200 wards in the city for the upcoming local body elections. In the draft roll 135 exclusive polling stations have been earmarked for men and women each. On Monday, he held met with representatives of all political parties at Ripon Buildings. The draft roll will be displayed at the zonal offices.

TAGS
DMK Rajya Sabha Arunthathiyar
