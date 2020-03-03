Straying tusker electrocuted, buried in farm

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a shocking incident, a farmer at Kudimipatti used earthmovers to bury a 25-year-old jumbo that had been electrocuted by his illegal fence.The crop-raiding tusker is believed to have died after coming in contact with the electric fence. The carcass was exhumed on Monday and a postmortem performed on the spot by veterinarians. The death of the straying animal came to light when the Forest Department personnel while patrolling in Gudiyatham Range found one of the two elephants was missing on Sunday.

Inquiries revealed that the elephant was electrocuted as it had come in contact with an electrified fence that was illegally erected on the paddy field, owned by S Pichandi of Kudimipatti village, located near Gudiyatham. Top officers, including Chief Conservator of Forests (Vellore Circle) Sewa Singh and District Forest Officer, Vellore Division, Bhargava Teja, visited the spot and held inquiry. “Our personnel noticed one of the elephants was missing. During inquiry, we received a tip-off which led to identifying the perpetrators. Investigation is on to nab them,” Sewa Singh said.

Manhunt launched to nab farmer and owner of earthmover

A manhunt has been launched to nab S Pitchandi and the owner of the earthmover, Ashok who have already absconded. “Four special squads have been formed to investigate the incident. The team is searching for the perpetrators in certain areas around Vellore,” Bhargava Teja said. Pitchandi’s farmland is located just 500 metres from Paradarami Extension reserve forest. It was presumed that the tusker could have been killed early on Sunday. A total of 45 elephants, migrated from the nearby Koundinya animal sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh, have been straying into the forest area.

“The elephants have come from the nearby animal sanctuary. It is an unprecedented incident that such large number of mammoth animals to migrate to the forest in TN. We have been taking all the steps to chase them away, but they come back soon after being driven into the forests of AP,” Sewa Singh noted.

Farmers warned

Meanwhile, the farmers have been warned of stringent action if they electrify fences to kill straying animals.“I have instructed our officers to sensitise the farmers on the consequences of killing animals. They will also be warned of the stringent action that will follow such offences,” said Sewa Singh, adding that if crops are found being raided by straying animals, the farmers should approach the officials of Forest department. As per the guidelines, they will arrange for compensation for crop loss. As the summer is fast approaching, the migration of animals is expected to increase across forest areas. The vigil will be heightened to save them from being harmed as well as stop them from raiding crops.

In search of food

Vellore: The elephant strayed into the village bordering Paradarami Reserve Forest on Saturday. When it entered the farm in search of food, it was electrocuted.