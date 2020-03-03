Thamirabarani will be only in maps: Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that future generations should not be deprived of Thamirabarani river, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Collectors of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli and Corporation Commissioner of Tirunelveli to file detailed counters on steps taken to stop discharge of sewage and industrial effluents into the river.

During the hearing on a PIL, the judges pointed out the counter affidavit filed by the Public Works Department (PWD) which stated that there are nearly 967 encroachments in the river, and remarked, “If this persists, we will be able to show Thamirabarani river to our future generations only in maps.” They directed the authorities to take swift action to save the river.