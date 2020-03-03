‘Thamirabarani will remain only in map’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that future generations should not be deprived of Thamirabarani river, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Collectors of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli and Corporation Commissioner of Tirunelveli to file detailed counters on steps taken to stop discharge of sewage and industrial effluents into the river.

A bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a public interest litigation filed by one A M Sundaravel of Tirunelveli. Pointing out the counter affidavit filed by the Public Works Department (PWD) which stated that there are nearly 967 encroachments in the river, the judges remarked, "If this persists, we will be able to show Thamirabarani river to our future generations only in maps." They directed the authorities to take swift action to save the river. The bench further sought for a counter affidavit from the aforementioned officials with regard to discharge of sewage into the river and adjourned the case to March 16.

Also noting that the special government pleader, who appeared in the case, was unaware of the filing of the counter affidavit, and the said counter affidavit did not contain the name of the government counsel who prepared the same, the judges directed the Registry not to accept counter affidavits filed by government departments if the same do not mention the name of the government counsel.