TN fishermen in Iran send SoS to Indian government

CHENNAI: Living in inhuman conditions and running out of food and water in Iran, 783 Indian fishermen, including 450 from Kanniyakumari, are praying that the Central and State governments intervene at the earliest and bring them back as the fear of coronavirus spreads across the globe. According to Captain Johnson Charles, secretary of Meenavar Orunganaipu Sangam, a total of 783 Indian fishermen are living in Kish Island, Chirai Island and other parts of Iran. Apart from the 450 fishermen belonging to Kanniyakumari, others are from Kerala and Gujarat. They are living in fear even as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has written a letter to the External Affairs Minister seeking intervention in the issue.

Says Charles, “We want the Indian government to act immediately and bring back the fishermen through air or sea. They are running out of supplies and can’t even go out in the mainland to buy food or water. I informed the Fisheries Department as soon as relatives of the fishermen reached out to me seeking help.”

A top official from the department told Express, “We are urging the Ministry of External Affairs to extend necessary support to our fishermen. The Indian Embassy in Iran is coordinating the rescue measures. Director of Rehabilitation Dinesh Olivar is coordinating with the Ministry.”

Sahaya Askar (27) from Kanniyakumari, who contacted Express from Chirai Island in Iran, says, “We were depending on supplies coming from a shop 20 km from our area. Now, that shop has been closed and supplies are scarce. We want the government to intervene soon.” Mostly stranded fishermen are from Arokiapuram, Rajamangalapuram in Kanniyakumari district and a few are from Thoothkudi district.

Vijay, another fisherman from Arockiapuram, says, “Panic is such in Iran that a hospital in Bandar Abbas Port was set on fire by locals fearing that it could be cause of coronavirus spread. As the government is struggling to safeguard its nationals, we live in fear.”

Askar says the fear of coronavirus has forced the Iranians to shut down shops. “We were depending on an Iranian national to provide us with ‘quboos’ (bread). We are yet to hear anything from the Indian Embassy. If the Union government fails to intervene, we don’t know whether we will come back alive. Here, we are dependent on Indian boats that carry food and provisions. We are running out of supplies.”According to Charles, data received from the fishermen says there are 200 Indian fishermen stuck in Chirai Island alone. “The fishermen got visas for United Arab Emirates from their agents. As UAE has an agreement over selling fish caught in Iran in Dubai, the fishermen are hired from UAE on visit visas by Iranian boat owners.”According to news reports, there is fear in Iran that the government, unsure of how to handle the virus outbreak, is covering up the extent of the spread. Officials of the State Fisheries Department could not be contacted.

A Rupa, wife of fisherman Anthony Jesus Raja from Kootapanai, requested Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to take steps and bring back her husband. She submitted a petition to the Collector during a grievance day meeting on Monday.

Families of fishermen belonging to coastal areas and stranded in Iran submitted petitions to Collector Prashant M Wadnere during a grievance day meeting.

