‘Will work towards making Tiruchy an industrial hub’

“There are two bills, including reservation to women in jobs and providing statehood to UTs, pending,” said Siva.

TIRUCHY: Firebrand orator Tiruchi Siva has been named as candidate for Rajya Sabha yet again. With six RS seats for Tamil Nadu falling vacant on April 1, 2020, DMK named three leaders - Siva, NR Elango and Andhiyur P Selvaraj as candidates. If elected, Siva would earn an elite feather in his cap of being an RS MP for four consecutive terms. Siva rose through the ranks in DMK. He was the youngest activist to be arrested during the emergency. With his oratorical skills, he grabbed the attention of DMK leader M Karunanidhi. Along with MK Stalin, he was part of the five-member team appointed by Karunanidhi to manage youth wing in the early 1980s. 

An experienced parliamentarian, Siva now guides young lawmakers. Speaking to TNIE, Siva said, “I thank my party leadership for nominating me a fourth time. I resolve to work much more for development of the State.” The DMK leader hopes to bring more development to make Tiruchy an industrial hub. “Tiruchy has always been an educational hub. Efforts need to be taken to make it an industrial hub as well. Development should be focussed on increasing air and rail connectivity,” he said. In his current stint, he has moved several private member bills, including the one to ensure rights of transgenders. “There are two bills, including reservation to women in jobs and providing statehood to UTs, pending,” said Siva.

