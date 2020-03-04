110 MD, MS seats available under govt quota at Pondicherry private medical colleges

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 110 postgraduate medical seats (MD/MS) are available for admission under government quota in three private medical colleges in Puducherry for the academic year of 2020-21 and counselling is set to begin on March 25.

As many as 31 seats are in Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), 39 in Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College (SMVMC) and 40 in Sri Venkateswara Medical College and hospital(SVMCH), sources said.

A total of 77 seats are available under clinical category and 33 under a non-clinical category.

In the clinical category, as many as 20 seats are in PIMS, 27 in SMVMC and 30 in SVMCH. In non-clinical category, there are 11 seats in PIMS, 12 in SMVMC and 10 in SVMCH, sources said.

In all, 949 students have cleared NEET out of 1,545 who appeared from the Union Territory. This includes 169 under the general category, 645 under Other Backward Class (OBC), 132 under Scheduled Caste (SC) and 3 under Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) is receiving online applications for government and management quota seats in postgraduate medical and dental courses at government and private colleges. The last date for receipt of application is March 6.

After processing the applications, CENTAC will release the draft merit list on March 10 for the candidates to raise objections if any. The final merit list will be released on March 16 for both government and management category seats.

The first round of counselling will be held on March 25 and those who are allotted seats have to join the course by April 12. Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) will hold a second round of counselling on April 20 and candidates have to join by May 3.

A final mop-up counselling will be held on May 5 to fill the vacant seats and candidates have to join before May 12.

Fee for each course fixed by the fee committee and notified by the government has been put on the CENTAC website. The government is planning to have an online mode of grievance redressal to receive complaints from students on the collection of the excessive fee.

The Director-General of Health Services will allot the seats under All India quota in deemed universities of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Arupadai Veedu Medical College and Vinayaga Mission Medical College.