Home States Tamil Nadu

110 MD, MS seats available under govt quota at Pondicherry private medical colleges

A total of  77 seats are available under clinical category and 33 under a non-clinical category.

Published: 04th March 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

medical, doctor

For representational purposes

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 110 postgraduate medical seats (MD/MS) are available for admission under government quota in three private medical colleges in Puducherry for the academic year of 2020-21 and counselling is set to begin on March 25.

As many as 31 seats are in Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), 39 in Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College (SMVMC) and 40 in Sri Venkateswara Medical College and hospital(SVMCH), sources said.

A total of  77 seats are available under clinical category and 33 under a non-clinical category.

In the clinical category, as many as 20 seats are in PIMS, 27 in SMVMC and 30 in SVMCH. In non-clinical category, there are 11 seats in PIMS, 12 in SMVMC and 10 in SVMCH, sources said.

In all, 949 students have cleared NEET out of 1,545 who appeared from the Union Territory. This includes 169 under the general category,  645 under Other Backward Class (OBC), 132 under Scheduled Caste (SC) and 3 under Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) is receiving online applications for government and management quota seats in postgraduate medical and dental courses at government and private colleges. The last date for receipt of application is March 6.

After processing the applications, CENTAC will release the draft merit list on March 10 for the candidates to raise objections if any. The final merit list will be released on March 16 for both government and management category seats.

The first round of counselling will be held on March 25 and those who are allotted seats have to join the course by April 12. Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) will hold a second round of counselling on April 20 and candidates have to join by May 3.  

A final mop-up counselling will be held on May 5 to fill the vacant seats and candidates have to join before May 12.

Fee for each course fixed by the fee committee and notified by the government has been put on the CENTAC website. The government is planning to have an online mode of grievance redressal to receive complaints from students on the collection of the excessive fee.

The Director-General of Health Services will allot the seats under All India quota in deemed universities of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Arupadai Veedu Medical College and Vinayaga Mission Medical College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pondy pg medical seat Pondy university pg medical seat Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp