Barium nitrate in crackers? CBI to probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to probe allegations that Tamil Nadu-based firecracker manufacturers have been using ‘Barium Nitrate’ in production of ‘green crackers’ despite its order banning the harmful chemical.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said it had specifically banned the use of barium nitrate in the production of green crackers and the violation needed to be probed. It also directed six manufacturers from Shivakasi in Tamil Nadu to show cause as to why they should not be proceeded for contempt of court.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for three children, alleged that the manufacturers have been violating the court’s order prohibiting the use of the chemical. The court had in October, 2018 explained that only green crackers without barium salt would allowed to be manufactured in the country.