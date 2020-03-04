Birds return to Vedaranyam salterns after cyclone Gaja

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The return of water to salterns of Vedaranyam has attracted aquatic birds to Kodiyakarai. Aquatic birds were missing during the same period last year as salt production was delayed because of cyclone Gaja.

Salterns in Vedaranyam were full of marine clay deposits which took months to clean and production started only at the end of April.

“The birds consume small organisms present in seawater such as zooplankton, chironomus larvae, polychaetes, molluscs and crustaceans. The seawater being pumped into salterns present a habitat in Vedaranyam for aquatic birds,” said ornithologist Dr J Pandiyan.

The annual bird census was conducted on February 28 and 29, three weeks late than usual. According to the findings of the census, around 7,800 birds were spotted. Of them 6,300 were aquatic, belonging to 86 species. The remaining are terrestrial and from 68 species.

A team of biologists and students of AVC College in Mayiladuthurai participated in the census. “The numbers are a little more than last year’s despite the three-week delay. There would have been more if the census was scheduled earlier,” said Dr N Baskaran, a wildlife biologist who led the team.

“The delay in the bird census was due to a conflict in schedules. Nevertheless, the current figures do not reflect reality as they are taken at this particular time. We can expect more aquatic birds in days to come,” said S Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer.

Ornithologists said they could have spotted a lot more migratory birds had the census taken place in February like last year. Migratory birds which inhabited Vedaranyam from November to January are beginning to leave.

“The best time to survey migratory birds, including aquatic birds, is not February or March but November to January when migratory birds come from the southern hemisphere. They find warm temperatures and water (monsoon water) at the same time,” said Pandiyan.