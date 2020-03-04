CM Palaniswami urges scientists in Tamil Nadu to find cure for coronavirus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the scientists from Tamil Nadu to find a cure for coronavirus and set an example. After launching Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme (TNHSRP), funded by World Bank, he said

“These days there are lots of new diseases emerging and as you all are aware there is no medicine coronavirus. So, experts should by find medicine in the State and set an example for the rest of the country.”

He said TNHSRP will focus on three key areas – improved quality of care, management of non-communicable diseases and injuries and reduced equity gaps in reproductive and child health. The World Bank has sanctioned `2,857 crore for implementing the five-year scheme.

Kovai man in hospital

The Coimbatore Health Department on Tuesday admitted a PhD scholar to the isolation ward created for handling COVID-19 patients at ESI Hospital after he manifested the diseases’ symptoms, including throat pain. Official sources said that the scholar is a native of Coimbatore and is pursuing higher studies in Japan. He came to Coimbatore on February 26.