Home States Tamil Nadu

Electric fence around farmhouse obstructs mother, calf jumbos path at Anaikatti

Soon after the video surfaced, animal lovers wanted the Coimbatore forest department to check whether the farmhouse was occupying the forest land by illegally fencing the area.

Published: 04th March 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

An elephant and its calf obstructed from entering the forest as an electric fence was constructed by owners of a farmhouse there.

An elephant and its calf obstructed from entering the forest as an electric fence was constructed by owners of a farmhouse there.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A video of a mother elephant with her calf wandering near the forest boundary due to a farmhouse allegedly obstructing the duo’s path by placing an electric fence at Anaikatti went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Soon after the video surfaced, animal lovers wanted the Coimbatore forest department to check whether the farmhouse was occupying the forest land by illegally fencing the area.

An animal lover and a social activist from Anaikatti, GPN Joswa said, “It’s shocking to note that a fence is obstructing the animals’ path. Obstructing the path of wild animals such as elephant and spotted deer is an offence. This is one of the examples of human-elephant conflict in Anaikatti.

The forest department should carry out an immediate inspection to check whether the farmhouse owner set up the fence by occupying forest land or the fence is posing a threat to the elephants.”

However, the Forest Department denied claims of the fence obstructing elephant movement. The officials clarified that the fence was set up on the patta land of the owner.

District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division D Venkatesh said, “Our staff inspected the area and found that the owner set up a fence within his area. No violation was found. In fact, our staff rescued the calf that was stuck inside a pit near the fence two days ago. Our team is monitoring the mother and calf round-the-clock to prevent them from entering the residential area.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anaikatti Anaikatti man animal conflict
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp