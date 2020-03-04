Home States Tamil Nadu

Gambling or work stress, what claimed this policeman’s life?

Policeman K Saravanan (26) did not realise it was going to be his last online game of Rummy, not until he lost a whopping Rs 43,000.

Published: 04th March 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Policeman K Saravanan (26) did not realise it was going to be his last online game of Rummy, not until he lost a whopping Rs 43,000. Depressed, he committed suicide on Monday night. A video he posted on WhatsApp, which has gone viral now, shows him claiming none is to be blamed for his death. Saravanan, of Moolanellimalai village, was attached with the Gingee Police Station. He was addicted to online gambling, and had incurred huge losses. He must have ended his life, after having lost such huge sums of money, say police.

Interestingly, his colleagues knew he was going to end his life minutes after he left the station on Monday. However, they could not save him. 

“He posted his video on WhatsApp just before he left the station. Immediately, a team went out in search for him. Near Anandhapuram, which is en route to his house, they found his bike. He was found hanging dead from a tree,” said an official. His colleagues claimed that Saravanan was so addicted that he was even caught gambling while on duty. 

“He would take loans from friends and relatives to keep the game going. To settle them, he would borrow more,” officials added. However, a colleague of the deceased has another audio clip, which throws up several puzzling questions. In this, Saravanan is heard lamenting about his long working hours, and blaming a few higher officials in his station. When asked, police superintendent S Jeyakumar said audio was an old one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
policeman suicide
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp