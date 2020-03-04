Gambling or work stress, what claimed this policeman’s life?

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Policeman K Saravanan (26) did not realise it was going to be his last online game of Rummy, not until he lost a whopping Rs 43,000. Depressed, he committed suicide on Monday night. A video he posted on WhatsApp, which has gone viral now, shows him claiming none is to be blamed for his death. Saravanan, of Moolanellimalai village, was attached with the Gingee Police Station. He was addicted to online gambling, and had incurred huge losses. He must have ended his life, after having lost such huge sums of money, say police.

Interestingly, his colleagues knew he was going to end his life minutes after he left the station on Monday. However, they could not save him.

“He posted his video on WhatsApp just before he left the station. Immediately, a team went out in search for him. Near Anandhapuram, which is en route to his house, they found his bike. He was found hanging dead from a tree,” said an official. His colleagues claimed that Saravanan was so addicted that he was even caught gambling while on duty.

“He would take loans from friends and relatives to keep the game going. To settle them, he would borrow more,” officials added. However, a colleague of the deceased has another audio clip, which throws up several puzzling questions. In this, Saravanan is heard lamenting about his long working hours, and blaming a few higher officials in his station. When asked, police superintendent S Jeyakumar said audio was an old one.