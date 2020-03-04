NMR down trains to stop at Adderly and Runnymede

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Passengers heading to Mettupalayam from Coonoor and Udagamandalam railway stations aboard the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) trains have something to cheer about as the Salem Railway Division has started providing halt stations at Adderly and Runnymede.

This is the first time since the operation of NMR -- a UNESCO recognised world heritage site -- that the Salem Division has provided stoppages (56137 and 06172) while the train makes its way to Mettupalayam from Coonoor railway stations (down trains).

While the two trains heading to Udagamandalam railway station via Coonoor from Mettupalayam railway station used to halt to fill up water in the steam engine on the uphill journey, but the same was not necessary during the downhill leg.

Steam engine chugs along between Mettupalayam and Coonoor, while a diesel one is operated between Coonoor and Udagamandalam. It takes 290 minutes to reach Udagamandalam from Mettupalayam during the uphill journey.

However, it takes 215 minutes to reach Mettupalayam from Udagamandalam railway station during the downhill trek.

According to an official of the Salem Railway Division, "Passengers can now enjoy the scenic Nilgiri mountains by getting down at Runnymede and Adderly stations, where the train will stop for ten minutes. We have also constructed toilets at both the stations. Last year, the railway spent a few lakh to develop a viewpoint for passengers to sink in the view of Mettupalayam. We have also setup benches and antique lights to give the area a picnic spot look."