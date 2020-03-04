Home States Tamil Nadu

TN electrician invents tools to rescue children from borewells; claims it can shrink to 1 inch

He said he has been trying to patent the tools for the last one-and-a-half months. In Tamil Nadu and other States, there have been several incidents of children falling into dry and unused borewells.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 56-year-old man from Keezhamathur village of Perambalur district has invented two rescue tools that can be used to rescue children who have fallen into borewells.

He said he has been trying to patent the tools for the last one-and-a-half months. In Tamil Nadu and other States, there have been several incidents of children falling into dry and unused borewells.

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson had fallen into a borewell and died near Manapparai in Tiruchy district months ago, an incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

Post which, the State government and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services appealed to all college students and the public to come up with new equipment and ideas to rescue children who fall into borewells.

Venkatachalam, son of Subramani of Keezhamathur in Perambalur district, completed his course in ITI and is an electrician in Virudhachalam of Cuddalore district and the inventor of the two tools.

One can lock the head of the child in the air and the second locks the hand, allowing for rescue. After inventing them, he did not know whom to contact on how to proceed further.

He came to the collector’s office on Monday and filed a petition on his inventions.

Venkatachalam said, “I have studied only in ITI. The death of two-year-old Sujith saddened me and inspired me to invent the tools. The tools are made of soft iron, so they do not injure the child. I tested them at home using 20-kg weights and they proved to be a success.”

He added, “I am prepared to demonstrate them to the government. After an inspection by fire and rescue officials, I should get copyright. Cattle also fall into open wells and ditches. They are rescued using ropes, leading to delays. I have an idea to make the process easier and if the government requires it, I will follow up on my idea.”

While the major issue during the rescue of Sujith was the inability of equipment to enter the small borewell, Venkatachalam claimed his equipment can contract up to one inch in size.

