Tusker electrocution: 3 under judicial custody

VELLORE: A day after the shocking death of a male tusker came to light, the farmer who electrified the fencing around his farm, has surrendered before a local court in Gudiyatham. S Pitchandi of Kudimipatti, surrendered before the judicial magistrate court on Tuesday, and was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Forest officials are hoping to get his custody for interrogation. Pitchandi had electrified the fence leading to death of the 25-year-old straying tusker. He had hired an earthmover to bury the elephant to hide it. However, carcass was exhumed for autopsy on Monday.

Meanwhile, forest officials also nabbed the owner of the earthmover, Ashokkumar (26) and Arjun, a neighbouring farmer, for connivance. They were slapped with a case under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. Top officers have initiated a departmental inquiry into alleged laxity on the staff’s part. Sources noted the concerned forest watcher, guard and foresters will have to face action.