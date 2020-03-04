Water can associations call off strike as Madras HC directs TN govt to issue valid licenses in 15 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Madras High Court directed the state government to dole out valid licenses to those can water units which have proper documents in the next 15 days, the week-long strike by can associations has been called off.

The strike was started by associations on February 26 after the Madras High Court directed the government to shut down units functioning without licenses. Water shortage hit parts of Aminjikarai, Avadi, Perambur, Shollinganallur and other areas followed by mass closure of illegal water units.

On Tuesday alone, 103 units were shut in Tiruvallur district alone. Throughout the state, 552 units were shut, including 73 in Chennai.

But associations members were only partly happy with the court's decision as 75 per cent of drinking water units come under the critical and over-exploited areas and the units located here will not get permission to draw water.

"The court also asked the government to take a fresh survey to identify new groundwater critical areas. Then there is a better chance of such units to get licenses," said J Ananthanarayanan, president of Greater TN Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association.

Though the strike has been called off, a shortage of 30-40 per cent will be experienced in the city, he added.

As in the next two weeks, more can water units will be sealed, it is difficult for the situation to return to normalcy, he said.