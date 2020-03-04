‘Why don’t units pay for water ?’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Why isn’t the government levying a charge on industrial units that are extracting huge amounts of groundwater, considering that it’s a scarce resource, a division bench of the Madras High Court asked on Tuesday.

Water packaging units and industries are making huge profit but are not being charged by the government for extraction of groundwater, it added. The bench also said the drinking water units can’t blame the court for current situation. The government said 552 illegal units had been sealed so far.

water can Strike to continue today

The strike announced by water can associations will continue for the sixth day on Wednesday even as more units were sealed on Tuesday. A final call will be taken after the court ruling comes on Wednesday.