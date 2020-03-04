Woman kills 2-month-old daughter to marry again under family pressure

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Four persons including a woman and her parents, were nabbed allegedly for killing 2 month-old-girl. P Ganesan (33), a mason in Mayiladuthurai, married Fairoz Banu (28) of Rajagiri near Papanasam three years ago after they fell in love.

They have a two-year-old daughter Mahalakshmi. Two months ago, Fairoz Banu gave birth to a second child. She came down to Rajagiri to be with her parents. On March 1, Ganesan, received a call from Fairoz telling him that Nisha had died. Ambulance attendants noticed injuries in the neck of the child and informed Ganesan. He lodged a complaint in Papanasam police station.

Probe revealed that Fairoz’s father Akbar Ali wanted her to marry his friend S Mohammed Dalqa (45) of Tirubhuvanam. Apparently, she agreed but the family thought the baby would be a hindrance. Fairoz, her father Akbar Ali, mother Mathina and Dalqa strangled the baby, and allegedly confessed, police said.