Women offer jewellery to keep anti-CAA agitation going in Tiruchy

The question, however, that has left both the supporters and critics bewildered is: How are the protesters able to keep it going.

One of the protestors| Express

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: What started about a fortnight ago as a small gathering of about 200 people at Uzhavar Santhai grounds in Tiruchy, has now turned into a sea of humanity against Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Inspired by Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, men and women have been sitting here day after day, to register their protest against Centre’s legislations.      

The question, however, that has left both the supporters and critics bewildered is: How are the protesters able to keep it going. And, where does the money come from? Though the protest had a humble beginning – inspired by a few messages over WhatsApp groups – it now has support from many Muslim outfits.

The outfits have come together to form a committee to manage the protest and revenue. The committee has pooled in money to raise tents to protect the protesters from sun and heat. Motivation comes from political leaders and leaders of various organisations, who have been visiting regularly to deliver lectures and speeches.    

With at least 700 to 1,000 people present at the venue at any given point of time, about Rs 50,000 is spent every day to keep the protest going. The money comes via crowdfunding.

“The tent, audio system, and the generator itself costs around Rs 40,000,” says a member of the organising committee. “A masjid has come forward to offer us lunch every day. Sometimes, a few other sympathisers pitch in and provide us food. A few women at the site have even offered jewellery to raise funds,” the member added. The protesters are hopeful.

“Our voices will reach those in power,” they say. Will it?

