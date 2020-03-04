Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth electrocuted in farmland, owner held

The owner had erected the fence illegally around his farmland to safeguard cultivation from straying wild animals

Published: 04th March 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE; A youth was killed due to electrocution after he came into contact with an electrified fence that was erected illegally in a farmland at Pallikuppam village near Gudiyattam. S Santhosh Kumar (20) was found dead at the land owned by D Mahadevan (65) on Tuesday. Police source said that Mahadevan went to his land in the early hours and found Santhosh Kumar lying dead. Following information, police reached the spot and retrieved the body.

“Mahadevan had cultivated sugarcane and groundnut crops in his two-acre land and erected an electric fence around it illegally to prevent wild animals from damaging crops. Santhosh, unaware of the electric fences, presumably walked into it before being electrocuted,” the police source said. When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police N Balakrishnan told TNIE, “We have begun an investigation to ascertain as to how the deceased came into contact with the fence and the reason why he had gone there.” A case was registered following a complaint by Santhosh’s father, Saravanan. Mahadevan was arrested under Section 304(2) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and the Electricity Act, 2003. 

Mass awareness program
District Forest Officer (DRO), Vellore, K Bhargava Teja told TNIE, “We have sent a proposal to the State government regarding the creation and maintenance of ‘Elephant Proof Trenches (EPTs)’ across the bordering areas.” A mass awareness program for villagers living in the areas adjoining Reserved Forests is also to be conducted by Forest department officials along with officials from the electricity department and the district administration, Bhargava Teja added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp