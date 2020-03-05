14 kg gold hidden under sea recovered

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a joint anti-smuggling operation by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Mandapam and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), as much as 14 kilograms of gold, hidden on the seabed in the Gulf of Mannar off Mandapam coast, was recovered on Wednesday.

Sources said that the seizure followed the arrest of two persons who were sailing in a boat, 2.8 nautical miles off Mandapam coast on Tuesday. After interrogating the two, the coast guard personnel learned that they were smuggling gold, and fearing arrest, they had hid the gold on the seabed with an intention of taking it back later. ICG’s hovercraft H-197 and interceptor craft IC-114 undertook diving operations in sea in the location.

A Coast Guard officer in Mandapam said that the search was conducted till 11 am. “Three divers from ICG were involved in the search that was carried out 1 nautical mile between Manali island and Vedhalai coasts. The depth of the sea is 5 metres in the area,” he said. After 21 hours of intense search on the seabed, the ICG divers recovered a cloth bag containing 5 packs, sealed with black tapes. They also recovered 14 kilograms of gold from the bag.

The gold was later brought to the shore and handed over to the officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation.Revenue Intelligence officials said they believe it is the greatest gold haul in the recent past. Further investigation is on.