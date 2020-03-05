31-day-old baby dead, parents absconding

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A suspected case of female infanticide has been reported in this district on Wednesday after a 31-day-old girl died under mysterious circumstances and was eventually buried by her family in Meenakshipatti near Checkanurani.

The absconding of her parents led the police to suspect them of killing the child. According to sources, the deceased infant was born to couple Vairam-Sowmiya of Meenashipatti. The couple already has a girl child. Sources said the police, on Wednesday, received a tip-off on the “infanticide”. When a team rushed to the suspect’s house, the house was locked.

Subsequently, police conducted a preliminary investigation with the neighbours and locals, who informed that Sowmiya gave birth to her second girl child at Chellampatti Primary Health Centre. It is said the couple, prior to the baby’s death, took her to hospital many times. Though the death of the infant is confirmed, police are yet to identify the place where she was buried.

