80th birthday of Bangaru Adigalar celebrated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To mark the 80th birthday of Melmaruvathur Godman Sri Bangaru Adigalar on Tuesday, Rs 3 crore worth of public outreach programmes were conducted and a souvenir was released, a release from Adhiparasakthi Siddarpeetam said.

The ceremonial arrangements were done under the supervision of Lakshmi Bangaru Adigalar by Adhiparasakthi Spirituality Movement of Salem and Namakkal districts, the release said. Sri Bangaru Adigalar was welcomed by devotees with a ‘paadha pooja’ at Siddharpeedam. Several dignitaries including HR and CE minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran received his blessings, the release said.