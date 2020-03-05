Attack on journalist condemned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties and journalist unions have strongly condemned attack on Karthi, Virudhunagar district correspondent of Tamil magazine Kumudham Reporter, in Sivakasi on Tuesday night. Karthi was assaulted after he allegedly reported difference of opinion between minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and Sattur MLA Rajavarman over some appointments in Aavin.

Madras Union of Journalists, Chennai Press Club and other journalist associations said attacks on journalists have become a routine affair and that the CM should take immediate action against those who attacked the reporter.

DMK president MK Stalin, MMK president MH Jawahirullah, SDPI president Nellai Mubarak and leaders of other parties also criticised the attack. In a statement Stalin said, “The attack on a journalist is an assault on freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution. I urge Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to take action against the culprits.”