Defamation cases against Stalin transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Principal District Judge on Wednesday ordered transfer of all defamation cases filed against DMK president MK Stalin to the Special Court for cases against MPs and MLAs and directed him to appear on April 8.

The court had earlier issued summons to Stalin and directed him to appear on Wednesday, in the defamation suits filed by City Public Prosecutor on State government’s behalf. According to the petition, Stalin on December 29, posted a message on his Facebook page condemning arrest of six persons for protesting against CAA and NRC, by drawing ‘kolam’.

He also criticised CM and this was published in a Tamil daily, the petition said. The second suit was regarding an article in DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on December 28, in which Stalin criticised the Centre’s Good Governance Index report. Another defamation suit pertained to allegation that minister SP Velumani was involved in corruption to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore.