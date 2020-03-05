Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital inaugurated

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/KARUR: Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Keragodahalli in Karimangalam on the latter’s visit for the inauguration of Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Collector S Malarvizhi and Superintendent of Police P Rajan also welcomed the chief minister. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was also welcomed. Following this the Chief Minister rallied the AIADMK party members and met with senior party members in the district, Harur MLA Sampathkumar and Pappireddipatti MLA Govindhasamy.

To inaugurate buildings

Government medical college buildings, built at the cost of `155.80 crore, in Karur would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Thursday. Ministers C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabaskar will preside over the event. The government medical college campus, built at the cost of `269. 59 crore, was inaugurated by CM on July 31 last year at the secretariat in Chennai through video conferencing.