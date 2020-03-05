Establish NIRA for rivers interlinking soon: PMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Welcoming Centre’s proposal to constitute a National Interlinking of Rivers Authority (NIRA) to execute inter-State and intra-State projects, PMK founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday said, “The Centre should establish NIRA at the earliest since it is a must for TN than any other State. If there is any delay, Union Ministry of Jal Sakthi should implement linking of Godavari-Cauvery rivers in the shortest time possible.”

Ramadoss to be felicitated

Meanwhile, youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss said S Ramadoss will be felicitated at a function in Mayiladuthurai on March 14 for his sustained efforts to declare Cauvery delta as protected agricultural zone. “While Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has fulfilled the dreams, it was Ramadoss who struggled for realising this for many years,” he said.