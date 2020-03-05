Fireworks factory blast: One dead, one injured

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 35-year-old man died in a blast at a firework industry in Kakkivadanpatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Gurusamy from Kakkivadanpatti.

According to sources, one Thangamani alias Chinnamuniyandi (44) from Madaneri sustained bone fracture and has been admitted to government Sivakasi hospital.The incident took place after a mishap in the chemical filling room. Th e mishap led to the blast in the industry, damaging three buildings in the premises.

Rescue operation

As many as three Fire and Rescue Service vehicles reached the spot immediately in order to control the fire that broke out as a result of the blast in the Kakkivadanpatti industry. The police have registered a case against the proprietor of KRS Fireworks Ganesan (46). Further investigation is on.

