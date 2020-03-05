'Med negligence' case: Reply sought on petition seeking compensation

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from Ramanathapuram collector on a petition filed by a woman seeking compensation after a broken needle was left inside her body during vaginal suturing at the time of delivery at an upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Uchipuli of Ramanathapuram last year.

Justice C V Karthikeyan directed the collector to examine the facts in the case and reply to the court why not an interim compensation of Rs 3 lakh be granted to the petitioner. The case has been adjourned to March 20.

During the hearing, the judge observed, "The fact that a needle has been removed from the body of the petitioner itself proves that a negligence has occurred." He opined that since the government has also admitted they said fact, the petitioner ought to be granted compensation for the suffering and monetary loss incurred due to the negligence.

The petitioner K Ramya underwent a normal delivery at the said PHC on November 18, 2019. However, she suffered excessive bleeding later, allegedly because a suture needle broke inside her body at the time of vaginal suturing and remained lodged in her pelvic bone. The needle was later removed by doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Blaming the negligence of the PHC staff for her situation, Ramya sought compensation and also sought action against officials responsible for the alleged negligence.

However, Block Medical Officer of the PHC stated in his counter affidavit that when their staff nurse was performing the vaginal suturing on the petitioner, the suture needle slipped and was later found to have lodged in the petitioner's pelvic bone. Claiming that immediate and timely treatment was given to her and that the petitioner got discharged on her own accord, he prayed the court to dismiss the petition.