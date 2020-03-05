Nallur Revenue inspector attacked for stopping sand lorries

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A lorry owner and driver were arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a revenue inspector while he tried to stop two lorries carrying gravel/sand mix without permission at Nallur, here.

The lorry owner, identified as Appukutty, allegedly drove his car over the foot of the government officer, injuring him in the process.

Speaking to TNIE, Sivasakthi, the Revenue Inspector of Nallur who was attacked, said, "I received information that two lorries are loading gravel/sand mix from a pond in Puthupalayam without permission. I reached the spot alone and stopped the lorries at 9 am. When I demanded permits and documents for carrying the load, the drivers did not provide me with the papers."

The drivers, Sathish Kumar and Elango, then informed Appukutty about the issue. The latter arrived at the spot with his son Mahesh and argued with him for stopping the lorries, said Sivasakthi.

"They used filthy language and claimed they have contacts with powerful persons. When I refused to budge, Appukutty and the others pushed me to the ground. He then ordered the lorry drivers to flee the spot. When I tried to contact my colleague, the Appukutty's car drove over my foot," the revenue inspector claimed.

A case was registered at the Nallur police station and lorry owner Appukutty and driver Sathish Kumar were arrested for attacking the official. Search is on to nab the other two men.

Sources said that the police will submit a detailed report on the matter to the district revenue office.