No plans to join AIADMK: DMK leader

KARUR: Former minister and DMK functionary M Chinnasamy categorically put an end to surging rumours of him joining AIADMK by sitting next to Udhayanidhi Stalin on the dais at an event in Karur on Wednesday. Rumours started making the rounds that as Chinnasamy (73) has been feeling left out in DMK, he would return to AIADMK on March 5 in the presence of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami during his visit to the town. This has been denied by Chinnasamy. He told TNIE, “It is just a rumour and I have no plans to join AIADMK, which lacks a single leadership, unlike DMK. Owing to this, DMK for sure would win the 2021 Assembly elections.”
