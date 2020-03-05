Home States Tamil Nadu

Police department land under individual's name?

The registration department has ordered an inquiry into an incident in which the perpetrators had registered a 2.1 acre land of the police department in an individual's name.

Published: 05th March 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The registration department has ordered an inquiry into an incident in which the perpetrators had registered a 2.1 acre land of the police department in an individual's name.

Surandai police named 11 persons, including the sub-registrars of Sivagiri and Vasudevanallur and a document writer in the FIR, filed last month. "The 2.1 acres of poramboke land was transferred by Veerakeralampudur tahsildar to the police department in 2004. N Subramania Pandian of Alwarkurichi executed a general power of attorney for the particular land in favour of T Ayanambi of Idaiyarthavanai in the sub-registrar office, Vasudevanallur on January 2019. Ayanambi further registered 50 cents of the 2.1 acre land in his son A Siva Sakthi's name in Sivagiri sub-registrar office on December 2019," said the police.

"The accused forged documents for illegally registering this land in their names. It was found out by K Balu, the complainant and Village Administrative Officer of Surandai part 1 during a field visit. We have also named sub-registrars Rajendran and Manoharan and document writer Ramakrishnan in the FIR for registering the police department's property to the accused's name," added the police.

Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code have been invoked against the suspects.

Re-audit to find out unapproved plot registration

Stating that his department had initiated an inquiry into the matter, Tenkasi district registrar K Subramanian told TNIE that the departmental action against the registrars would be initiated if the police investigation finds them guilty.

When asked about the recent suspension of Alangulam sub-registrar Gomathi, Subramanian said that she was suspended as she had carried out the registration of the unapproved plots. "Based on the instruction by Inspector General of Registration, a re-audit is being conducted in Surandai, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi -1 sub-registrar offices of Tenkasi district and Gangaikondan and Radhapuram offices of Tirunelveli district to find out the registration of unapproved plots," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
police department land
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp