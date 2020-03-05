Police department land under individual's name?

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The registration department has ordered an inquiry into an incident in which the perpetrators had registered a 2.1 acre land of the police department in an individual's name.

Surandai police named 11 persons, including the sub-registrars of Sivagiri and Vasudevanallur and a document writer in the FIR, filed last month. "The 2.1 acres of poramboke land was transferred by Veerakeralampudur tahsildar to the police department in 2004. N Subramania Pandian of Alwarkurichi executed a general power of attorney for the particular land in favour of T Ayanambi of Idaiyarthavanai in the sub-registrar office, Vasudevanallur on January 2019. Ayanambi further registered 50 cents of the 2.1 acre land in his son A Siva Sakthi's name in Sivagiri sub-registrar office on December 2019," said the police.

"The accused forged documents for illegally registering this land in their names. It was found out by K Balu, the complainant and Village Administrative Officer of Surandai part 1 during a field visit. We have also named sub-registrars Rajendran and Manoharan and document writer Ramakrishnan in the FIR for registering the police department's property to the accused's name," added the police.

Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code have been invoked against the suspects.

Re-audit to find out unapproved plot registration

Stating that his department had initiated an inquiry into the matter, Tenkasi district registrar K Subramanian told TNIE that the departmental action against the registrars would be initiated if the police investigation finds them guilty.

When asked about the recent suspension of Alangulam sub-registrar Gomathi, Subramanian said that she was suspended as she had carried out the registration of the unapproved plots. "Based on the instruction by Inspector General of Registration, a re-audit is being conducted in Surandai, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi -1 sub-registrar offices of Tenkasi district and Gangaikondan and Radhapuram offices of Tirunelveli district to find out the registration of unapproved plots," he added.