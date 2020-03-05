Home States Tamil Nadu

Public hearing on nod for shops, houses cancelled

Published: 05th March 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Udayakumar (second left), along with petitioners | Special Arrangement

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Public hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, to obtain approval for houses and shops between two-kilometre and five-kilometre radius from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) was cancelled due to the absence of presiding officials. Following this, Kudankulam residents, along with social activist S P Udayakumar and Kudankulam Ward 14 Councillor Thavasi submitted a petition to the officials of the Radhapuram block, urging the postponement of the hearing.

On February 28, a government order was issued to Kudankulam Panchayat stating that a public hearing, on obtaining the permission, for the residents of the six villages --Idinthakarai, Vairavikinaru, Ponnarkulam, Sivasubramaniapuram, Irukkanthurai and Cenarkulam -- around the KKNPP would be conducted in the panchayat. Thavasi said that initially the collector was supposed to chair the hearing, and later it was informed that the assistant director (panchayats) would chair it. "Despite the order being issued on February 28, the people were not notified until Tuesday. The officials did not give any announcement and many people are not aware that the hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday. However, due to the absence of the presiding officer, the hearing is cancelled," he said.

As the Radhapuram block officials said that the meeting had been rescheduled to March 6, the residents petitioned them seeking the postponement of the meeting by a month. Udayakumar said, "A notice should be issued and an announcement should be made a month prior to the hearing. The details of the hearing should be published in newspapers and also notices should be issued to the people of all the six villages. If the hearing is conducted on March 6, we will boycott it." As many villagers would be going to Tiruchendur for a festival on March 6, they would not be able to attend the hearing, said Thavasi.

'Discrepancy in distance calculation'

Meanwhile, the petitioners also claimed that the officials had calculated the five-kilometre radius, to provide permission to the residents and shopkeepers, from the outer wall of the KKNPP. However for five stone quarries, the distance was calculated from the reactor, and they were allowed to continue operations, they alleged. "In some places, the officials say the five-kilometre radius is applicable, in some, they mention the panchayat limits. This issue should be addressed during the hearing," said Udayakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Public hearing Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant KKNPP
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp