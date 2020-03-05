Public hearing on nod for shops, houses cancelled

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Public hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, to obtain approval for houses and shops between two-kilometre and five-kilometre radius from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) was cancelled due to the absence of presiding officials. Following this, Kudankulam residents, along with social activist S P Udayakumar and Kudankulam Ward 14 Councillor Thavasi submitted a petition to the officials of the Radhapuram block, urging the postponement of the hearing.

On February 28, a government order was issued to Kudankulam Panchayat stating that a public hearing, on obtaining the permission, for the residents of the six villages --Idinthakarai, Vairavikinaru, Ponnarkulam, Sivasubramaniapuram, Irukkanthurai and Cenarkulam -- around the KKNPP would be conducted in the panchayat. Thavasi said that initially the collector was supposed to chair the hearing, and later it was informed that the assistant director (panchayats) would chair it. "Despite the order being issued on February 28, the people were not notified until Tuesday. The officials did not give any announcement and many people are not aware that the hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday. However, due to the absence of the presiding officer, the hearing is cancelled," he said.

As the Radhapuram block officials said that the meeting had been rescheduled to March 6, the residents petitioned them seeking the postponement of the meeting by a month. Udayakumar said, "A notice should be issued and an announcement should be made a month prior to the hearing. The details of the hearing should be published in newspapers and also notices should be issued to the people of all the six villages. If the hearing is conducted on March 6, we will boycott it." As many villagers would be going to Tiruchendur for a festival on March 6, they would not be able to attend the hearing, said Thavasi.

'Discrepancy in distance calculation'

Meanwhile, the petitioners also claimed that the officials had calculated the five-kilometre radius, to provide permission to the residents and shopkeepers, from the outer wall of the KKNPP. However for five stone quarries, the distance was calculated from the reactor, and they were allowed to continue operations, they alleged. "In some places, the officials say the five-kilometre radius is applicable, in some, they mention the panchayat limits. This issue should be addressed during the hearing," said Udayakumar.