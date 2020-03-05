Home States Tamil Nadu

Railway inspectors do the work of CCTV cameras at level crossings

The inspections are taking place as the Railway Board is not considering a long-pending demand of gatekeepers for the installation of CCTV cameras at level crossings.

Published: 05th March 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A joint team of Railways officials from the Engineering, Signalling and Traffic departments is conducting inspections of level crossings across Tiruchy railway division to ensure gate operations are going smoothly without any safety violations. The inspections are taking place as the Railway Board is not considering a long-pending demand of gatekeepers for the installation of CCTV cameras at level crossings.

Inspections are also being carried out at other Southern Railway zones as the Railway Board recently came to know of a safety issue at one of the level crossings in the country.  The board in its direction said a level crossing gate was left open as a train was approaching. An inquiry revealed the incident occurred due to a technical issue with the winch. Though the board has not mentioned where the incident took place, sources said it has issued such a direction as several such incidents are going unreported. “Whenever the Railway Board comes to know of such incidents, it goes on a nationwide drive to ensure operational safety,” a source said.

According to sources, officials conducting inspections would soon submit a detailed report to Southern Railway on the condition of level crossings in the divisions. “All level crossings have a safety chain. If the winding system of the level crossing faces any issue,  gatekeepers have to block traffic using the chain. Therefore, the Railway Board is conducting this inspection to ensure level crossings are equipped with chains to block traffic should gates face any technical issues,” an engineer said.

The Railway Board needs to consider other safety issues. Though some gatekeepers in Tiruchy and other zones have been assaulted by impatient commuters, gatekeepers said such incidents are not getting the required attention of the board. “They are conducting inspections to ensure winches work properly and there is no tampering with their mechanisms. Similarly, they would also ask whether we have long chains to block traffic. However, in some cases, gates would remain open due to pressure from locals. If we do not open the gates, they assault us. Gatekeepers in rural areas are facing such a situation. When such attacks happened in 2018, Tiruchy railway division assured they would install CCTV cameras at sensitive gates, but nothing has been done so far,” a gatekeeper said.

TAGS
CCTV cameras level crossings Railways
