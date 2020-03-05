Sailors coming to Karaikal being tested for Corona symptoms

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The health officials have stated that sailors landing in Karaikal Port are being checked for symptoms of Coronavirus during its latest meeting cum address on the pandemic in Karaikal on Wednesday.

Karaikal district collector Arjun Sharma convened his first meeting with health services officials regarding the preparations against the spread of Coronavirus disease on Wednesday. The deputy director (immunisation) in health services in Karaikal district K Mohanraj said. “Coronavirus is not diagnosed in Puducherry union territory yet. There is no need to panic. We are quarantining and monitoring people who have come from the countries of the disease. We are now testing sailors who come from foreign countries and land in Karaikal Port. None have tested positive so far. We are considering not letting in the people who come from countries where the virus is spreading.”

According to health services officials, they have tested around 108 sailors in the five cargo ships which have landed in Karaikal Port since February. They are screened and then allowed the inmates to land in the Port. The health services officials said they are keeping a watch on sailors if they have touched upon countries like China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.