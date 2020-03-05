Schoolboy sexually abused; staff in a fix

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police, on Tuesday, registered a case against an office assistant of a government-aided school in Tallakulam for sexually misbehaving with a boy student. The case is against Sudhagar Raj (56) of Anupanadi. The victim, who is 15 years old, is studying in the same school. Sources said the boy used to visit the accused's room for stationery items. During one such instance, the assistant reportedly misbehaved with the boy and also demanded him to visit his house. The victim's mother came to know about the incident after the boy refused to go to school and took a sleeping pill. Based on complaint, Tallakulam All Women Police Station registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a separate incident, the South AWPS arrested a 20-year-old boy for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl from Tiruchy. The girl's brother developed friendship with one Rocket alias Ganeshan of Andalpuram in Madurai when he was in a youth detention centre.

After Ganeshan came out of the centre, he got acquainted with the girl. He reportedly took the girl to Madurai from Tiruchy and sexually assaulted her. South AWPS police registered a case under the POCSO Act.